UNICEF Flash Report: COVID-19 Impact on Children in Ukraine, July 3, 2020

Key Highlights and Advocacy Points

• Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine restrictions until July 31, 2020 and will also impose a new approach to the adaptive quarantine introduced earlier in May. UNICEF calls to use evidence-based data for decision on lifting and re-establishing quarantine measures.

• UNICEF Ukraine continues its successful advocacy campaign to raise awareness about secondary impacts of COVID-19 on families with children. UNICEF report on initial impact of the pandemic on poverty received an extensive coverage with a total reach of over 77 million views in local media and over 6 million in social media. UNICEF statement about rapidly increasing child poverty was also highlighted during the Presidential press conference, with a local journalist asking President Zelenskyy about Government’s plans to respond to the UNICEF data and recommendations.

• On June 1, UNICEF Representative Lotta Sylwander had a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on child wellbeing issues including child poverty, social protection and de-institutionalization. Following the agreement reached UNICEF to prepare a road map of the de-institutionalization reform and provide further technical assistance.

• UNICEF have signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the First Lady of Ukraine which among others will focus on school feeding, gender equality, inclusivity and sports for development.