UNICEF delivers water and hygiene supplies to support 3 million people in Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered further shipments of water and hygiene equipment and supplies to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU). These supplies will help meet the urgent needs of approximately 3 million war-affected people across Ukraine.

The delivery includes mobile water tanks on truck chassis, water treatment plants, mobile pumps, generators, and additional water, sanitation, and hygiene-related items.

The supplies are delivered in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between UNICEF and SESU and will be distributed nationwide. UNICEF funding for these supplies has been provided by USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

Regions covered under the programme include Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kropyvnytskiy, Dnipro, and Sumy.

Since May 2022, UNICEF has handed over multiple deliveries to SESU, including water tanks, power generators, chlorine tablets and other essential water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

Media contacts

Olha Pryshko

Communications Specialist

UNICEF in Ukraine

Email: opryshko@unicef.org