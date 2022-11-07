UNICEF delivers power generators to ensure access to basic services for 12,000 people in Kherson region [EN/UK]

DNIPRO, Ukraine, 3 November 2022 – Following UNICEF’s delivery of 29 power generators in cooperation with the Kherson Oblast authorities, stable electrical supplies will be restored to medical facilities and water and heating utilities in newly accessible areas of the Kherson region, benefiting approximately 12,000 people.

“We are working to restore deoccupied territories and there is no possibility to repair all the water pipelines and the power transmission lines before the winter season starts. Power generators will help to satisfy the acute needs before the winter and this is a substantial assistance to the local population,” the Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

UNICEF delivered 15 generators to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of primary health care and other medical facilities, covering the needs of the newly accessible areas of Novovorontsovska, Velykooleksandrivska and Vysokopilska communities.

An additional 14 generators were also delivered to local authorities to support water utilities in these areas to ensure access to water for about 12,000 people and to support the functioning of the Kherson Region Emergency Service.

"Access to healthcare and water is a basic right, so children’s access to critical services should be restored as soon as possible. We are committed to delivering the supplies and services needed to make this happen", said the UNICEF Ukraine Representative Murat Sahin.

UNICEF would like to thank USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their generous contribution and continued support to the people of Ukraine.

