UNICEF delivers humanitarian aid to cover the needs of almost half a million people in the Poltava region [EN/UK]

As children and families continue to bear the brunt of a devastating war, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered US$ 800,000 worth critical humanitarian aid to the Poltava region in Ukraine.

The comprehensive package of 340MT humanitarian supplies is expected to cover the needs of more than half a million people living in Poltava Oblast.

The shipment includes medical supplies and equipment which will support 35 health facilities. The package also includes educational, hygiene and nutrition supplies.

These critical supplies will be distributed to health care facilities, temporary shelters and schools, as well as among internally displaced people (IDPs) throughout the region.

As of October 2022, over 200,000 IDPs have relocated to the Poltava region from dangerous regions across Ukraine. Many of these people arrived without belongings and are now in desperate need of essential supplies.

"The Poltava region hosts some of the highest numbers of displaced people, with over 200,000 people who we take care of as if they were our own relatives. We are trying to create such conditions so they feel at home. We are grateful to all of the international organizations for their support in ensuring this assistance was delivered," says the Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Lunin.

The humanitarian aid from UNICEF will help to quickly cover the basic needs of people without essentials like diapers, medical assistance, or medicines.

UNICEF would like to thank USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their generous contribution and continued support to the people of Ukraine.

