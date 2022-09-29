UNICEF delivers critical medical supplies to meet basic humanitarian needs of 1.5 million people across Kharkiv region [EN/UK]

KHARKIV, Ukraine, 28 September 2022 — UNICEF has today delivered 170 tons of humanitarian supplies to support the urgent needs of over 1.5 million people in the Kharkiv region, including newly accessible areas. The delivery includes emergency health kits, surgical equipment, medicines, diapers and midwifery kits, which are part of a comprehensive package of health and sanitation materials that is being delivered to newly accessible areas of the Kharkiv region.

This is in addition to hygiene kits, drinking water and high-energy biscuits provided to over 25,000 people living in the Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts over the last 10 days.

“Today, our goal is to coordinate joint efforts in the de-occupied territories, particularly the Kharkiv region, to ensure access to health care services for everyone living in that area," says Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine. "We know the exact needs of the health care system, and we appreciate the assistance of our international partners. The medical supplies that have been delivered will be used by our emergency medical teams, who, from the first day of de-occupation, have been providing medical care for people."

"UNICEF is connected with national and local partners on the ground and committed to scale up much needed humanitarian support for children and women across the Kharkiv region. Much more resources and support are required for rehabilitation and recovery efforts, especially with harsh winter months around the corner," said UNICEF Ukraine Representative Murat Sahin.

Over the coming days, UNICEF will expand delivery of essential items and services such as mobile psychosocial and health teams.

Today’s humanitarian supplies, worth 630,000 USD, are possible thanks to support from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the Government of Korea, and flexible contributions from public and private partners.

