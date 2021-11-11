UNICEF delivers close to 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Ukraine under COVAX [EN/UK]

Kyiv, 7 November, 2021 - Today, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered to Ukraine 2,930,300 doses of mRNA vaccine from COVID-19 manufactured by Moderna.

Ukraine receives vaccines under the COVAX Facility free of charge.

COVAX is an unprecedented initiative of solidarity among the international community to support access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

Together with the newest supply, UNICEF has delivered 7,415,810 doses of vaccines by various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac) as part of COVAX.

Deliveries on behalf of the initiative will continue to protect as many people in Ukraine as possible from COVID.

"So far, 11 million Ukrainians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Today, vaccination is primarily the responsibility of everyone to themselves and others. The state has done everything to ensure that Ukrainians have the opportunity to be vaccinated and even choose vaccines. Moderna is the fourth vaccine available in Ukraine for vaccination against COVID-19. I thank the international partners for their systematic support and common desire to overcome the pandemic," said Vikor Lyashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

“Vaccination is the only way to protect life from COVID-19 and I urge all Ukrainians to use this protection. Thanks to the efforts by donors and partners within COVAX, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to anyone. In particular, we hope all educators complete their vaccination as soon as possible, including with vaccines from this batch, so schools are open and children return to classrooms. It hurts to watch people suffocate in crowded hospitals. In contrast, vaccinated people are 5 times less likely to become infected and have more than 10 times lower risk of hospitalization than those unvaccinated. According to the latest UNICEF survey, 42% of Ukrainians who have not been vaccinated yet are ready to get vaccinated, which is encouraging. Please get protection now,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

"Since late October, Ukraine reports a record-high level of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus. While every fifth Ukrainian has received COVID vaccination, the majority of people who are hospitalized and require critical care have not received their full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO welcomes the delivery of the Moderna vaccine through COVAX Facility in Ukraine. With everybody’s efforts, there are now vaccines available to administer a hundred thousand vaccines daily. We encourage Ukrainians to use the opportunity to get vaccinated and stay united to address the pandemic," said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

In-country storage and logistics of shipments of mRNA vaccines from COVAX, in accordance with the correct cold chain requirements, are provided by USAID.

Vaccination is the only way to prevent severe COVID-19, hospitalization, and death. Even if infection occurs in a vaccinated person, it is most likely to be mild.

All adults and children from 12 years of age can be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is vital that people with chronic diseases (diabetes, oncology, bronchial asthma, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, hemodialysis patients) and pregnant women who may be severely affected by the disease are vaccinated as soon as possible. The only real contraindication to vaccination with COVID-19 is anaphylactic shock at the first dose of the vaccine.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of US, UK, European Union, World Bank, and others.

