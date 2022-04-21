UNICEF delivers ambulances to eight regions in Ukraine [EN/UK]

12 April, Lviv - Today, UNICEF has handed over five ambulances to children’s hospitals in Lviv. Another ten ambulances are to arrive by the end of the week and will be sent to children’s and maternity hospitals in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv and Chernivtsi.

Nearly two months after the war in Ukraine, a significant number of emergency medical vehicles have either been damaged or destroyed. UNICEF procures the life-saving medical and health care supplies, including the transportation means to support children and women amidst devastating violence in Ukraine.

In addition, UNICEF is planning to bring more ambulances and vaccine refrigirator vehicles to ensure uninterrupted access to health care services.

Earlier, UNICEF dispatched nearly 1,800 metric tons of medicine, surgical, resuscitation and first aid kits, blankets and hygiene supplies to hospitals across Ukraine.

Media contacts

Nina Sorokopud

Chief of Communication

UNICEF in Ukraine

Email: nsorokopud@unicef.org