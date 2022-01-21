UNICEF delivers 999,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine, provided by the US Government [EN/UK]

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered to Ukraine 999,180 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the United States Government through the COVAX Facility.

The new batch is part of the global effort to ensure fair and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in the world, so more people in Ukraine can get critical protection from the disease, especially in light of the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Our aim is to protect the people of Ukraine from COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible. Now everyone has an opportunity to get a full vaccination course and get a booster dose. That is why the new arrival of COVID-19 vaccines will strengthen our capacity to prevent the new variants of the virus and stop the pandemic," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

"The arrival of these vaccines demonstrates the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine in scaling up access to safe, quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are one of the best tools to fight this pandemic and we are proud to partner with Ukraine in this historic effort,” said James Hope, USAID Ukraine Mission Director.

“UNICEF congratulates Ukraine on the progress made with COVID-19 vaccination, and urges those who have already received their doses to further mobilise their relatives, especially the elderly, and friends to come and get their protection from COVID-19. Help us outrun the virus: vaccinate as soon as you can to keep yourself safe. The fight against COVID continues, especially with new variants like Omicron emerging. The top-up dose is now available for everyone, and I appeal to use this opportunity to protect yourself and your community to the maximum. We are also grateful to the international community and partners who keep providing safe and effective vaccines that save life,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

"WHO welcomes the arrival of additional vaccines. It could boost Ukraine's efforts to ward off the Omicron variant by ensuring at least 70% of its population is vaccinated by July of 2022. It is essential that together with vaccination, people wear masks in crowded places, regularly ventilate indoor rooms, keep physical distance and apply other public health measures to overcome the pandemic," said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

In-country storage and logistics of mRNA vaccines for this shipment from COVAX, in accordance with relevant cold chain requirements, are provided by USAID through the SAFEMed project.

To date, USAID has already committed an estimated $10 million to support Ukraine’s vaccination efforts, and donated approximately 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) directly to Ukraine through COVAX. USAID funding is supporting national communication and community engagement efforts to increase demand for vaccination, building the capacity of health providers to counsel on COVID-19 vaccination, upgrading the vaccine cold chain infrastructure and supporting the logistics and storage of vaccines.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, the total USAID assistance to respond to and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is over $50 million.

Media contacts

Viktoriia Reshetnik

Communication Officer

UNICEF Ukraine

Email: vreshetnik@unicef.org