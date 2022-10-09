UNICEF delivers 4,000 doses of rabies vaccine to Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with the support of the Italian Government, has delivered 4,000 doses of rabies vaccine to Ukraine.

Currently, Ukraine receives vaccines procured by UNICEF with donor funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the governments of Japan and Italy. These vaccines protect against poliomyelitis, diphtheria and tetanus, measles, rubella, mumps and rabies. In total, over 1.5 million vaccine doses are being delivered to the country as humanitarian aid.

At the end of August, UNICEF also began the process of delivering 30 refrigerated vans to Ukraine for transporting vaccines to all regions of the country. To date, 14 vans have been delivered to the regional centres of disease control and prevention of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

There is a risk of rabies in Ukraine. Every year, the country registers cases of the disease, including among domestic animals. The death of a young woman, who did not undergo an emergency rabies vaccination, was reported earlier this year.

There is no cure for rabies and the disease has a 100 per cent fatality rate. The only way to prevent it following an animal bite is emergency vaccination.

UNICEF, together with partners, continues to support Ukraine in responding to the emergency humanitarian situation created by the war, including by providing medicines and medical equipment, building the capacity of health care workers, repairing bomb shelters in Ukrainian hospitals, providing assistance to families with children, and conducting educational activities for children, their parents, social workers and teachers.

