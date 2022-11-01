UNICEF delivers 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine with U.S. support [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 2.3 million doses of the mRNA Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine, with the support of the U.S. Government through USAID and as part of the COVAX initiative.

The vaccines are produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, and soon will be distributed to 23 regions of Ukraine.

"We thank all our partners for the constant support provided to Ukraine and the provision of vaccines aimed to protect Ukrainians from COVID-19,” said Minister of Health in Ukraine Viktor Lyashko. “While the resources of health care systems are concentrating on the treatment of our defenders at the frontline, we kindly ask all Ukrainians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that they do not suffer from its complications.

Please, keep strong and healthy, as it's a part of our inevitable victory.”

“This shipment of 2.3 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines - our largest donation to Ukraine so far - is one way the U.S. is helping to protect the health of Ukrainians as we head into winter. That brings the total to 6.4 million doses provided since the start of the pandemic. This latest delivery is just one example of the American people’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s brutal war. Let me add that I am just so proud of what members of the USAID team have accomplished since February, helping meet the urgent humanitarian needs of this country’s citizens. Looking toward the future, they are also partnering with Ukraine to improve the health system and build stronger public institutions, which will benefit Ukrainian society for generations to come.” - Christopher W. Smith, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine.

"UNICEF continues supporting the healthcare systems of Ukraine, including through the delivery of vaccines against dangerous infections,” said UNICEF Ukraine Representative Murat Sahin. “It is especially important now, during the war, that as many people as possible are protected from COVID-19. If you have not been vaccinated yet, please do so. And do not forget about the booster dose to strengthen protection, especially if you belong to an at-risk group.”

”WHO continues to support Ukrainian health system with COVID-19 immunization in various technical areas during the war, including strategic guidance, country-wide capacity-building program for healthcare workers, and direct operational assistance to outreach vaccination activities among high-risk and vulnerable population. This new delivery of vaccines against COVID-19, thanks to the joint COVAX initiative, is ensuring a continuous course of protection against the coronavirus for Ukrainians. It is worth to remind that the elderly and those with chronic diseases are most vulnerable and should be fully vaccinated, including with booster shots as appropriate. Vaccines are available at healthcare facilities and are free for administration”, - Guillaume Simonian, acting WHO Representative in Ukraine.

Vaccines can be used for the first and booster dose.

All people over the age of 18 can receive the second booster dose (the fourth vaccination against COVID-19) in Ukraine. The booster is especially recommended for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including elderly people, people with cancer, cardiovascular diseases, bronchial asthma and diabetes. Immunocompromised people are eligible for up to 5 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The COVAX initiative works to guarantee fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). UNICEF is responsible for collaborating with manufacturers, as well as procurement and logistics partners. COVAX works with civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, the US, United Kingdom and European Union governments, the World Bank, and others.

Media contacts

Olha Pryshko

Communications Specialist

UNICEF in Ukraine

Email: opryshko@unicef.org