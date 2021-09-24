UNICEF delivered over 159 000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under COVAX

Kyiv, 21 September 2021 -Yesterday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered 159,600 doses of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine under COVAX.

CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine (Vero Cell [Inactivated]), manufactured by Sinovac, China, is validated by WHO for emergency use, meaning the product meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

Like other vaccines and goods under COVAX, Ukraine receives this batch free of charge.

COVAX Facility, an unprecedented example of solidarity within the international community, aims at ensuring fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries. Deliveries will continue and by the end of 2021, as part of the Facility, Ukraine is expected to receive enough vaccines by different manufacturers to protect up to 20% of the population from COVID-19.

“In Ukraine, the incidence of COVID-19 is growing, and 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. It is tremendously important that as many Ukrainians as possible get vaccinated today to protect themselves from the severe course of COVID-19, hospitalization and death. Ukrainians have access to the vaccine, including thanks to our partners,” said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

“Vaccines are our best chance to protect our lives and leave COVID no chance of causing more tragedy. With new deliveries and better access to vaccines, I would like to call on everyone to not delay vaccination and get their protection as soon as possible. Please do so especially if you belong to risk groups: the elderly, people with comorbidities, professionals most at risk of COVID like healthcare professionals and educators. Together with our partners within COVAX UNICEF will be continuing doing our best to support Ukraine in its effort to protect more people from COVID-19,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

With this delivery, up to date, 4,485,510 doses of vaccines by different manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac) were shipped by UNICEF on behalf of COVAX.

UNICEF will continue supporting the Ministry of Health in delivery of vaccines, strengthening the cold chain system and communication efforts to prevent COVID-19 across Ukraine.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of US, UK, European Union, World Bank, and others.

