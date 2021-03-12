UNICEF delivered 450,000 doses of BCG vaccine to Ukraine

On 9 March, at the request of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered BCG vaccines procured for the state budget to protect children from tuberculosis.

The safe and effective vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, pre-qualified by the WHO.

This is the first batch of BCG vaccine to enter the country this year. Later, Ukraine will receive another 640,000 doses.

The vaccine was procured by UNICEF for the leftovers from the state budget 2018.

Vaccination is free of charge at public healthcare facilities or private facilities that have entered into an agreement with the National Health Service.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and UNICEF urge to vaccinate children on time according to the schedule - one dose of BCG is administered on the 3-5th day of life. If your child has missed their vaccination, talk to your doctor and get protection from tuberculosis as soon as possible.

It is very important to protect infants from tuberculosis: in young children the disease takes a generalized form - with damage to the liver, kidneys, bones and a high risk of tuberculous meningitis.

In 2020, according to the Public health Centre of Ukraine, 88.8% of children under one year of age were vaccinated against tuberculosis.

The infection is transmitted by airborne droplets (from a sick person to a healthy person by sneezing, coughing).

Last week, UNICEF delivered 2.4 million doses of diphtheria-tetanus vaccine to Ukraine for children and adults procured for the state budget. Delivery included 600,000 doses of vaccine to prevent pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus with whole-cell pertussis component (DPT); 300,000 doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine (DT) for children from 6 years of age and 1.5 million doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine with reduced antigen content (Td) for adults.

