UNICEF delivered 2 million COVID-19 rapid tests to Ukraine [EN/UK]

UNICEF has purchased and shipped 2 million COVID-19 rapid tests to Ukraine to support the Government’s efforts to address the pandemic in the country. The shipment became available due to the financial support from the World Bank in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are produced by SD Biosensor Inc. in the Republic of Korea. The tests will be transferred to Ukrvaktsyna for further distribution across the state health care facilities in Ukraine free of charge.

"Rapid testing is an extra opportunity to identify the virus in a fast way and free-of-charge. The access to early diagnosis of COVID-19 allows the timely treatment and contact tracing.We are thankful to our long-standing international partners for this support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

“More testing is critical for gaining control over the spread of the virus in communities. The high-quality test systems are in constant demand. Widening access to free-of-charge testing, timely contact tracing and isolation will help to disrupt the transmission chain, along with the accelerated efforts on vaccination. I urge everyone, especially elderly people, to follow the national guidance and put the booster shot as a priority. These combined measures should help all of us to get back to normal,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. “I can also reassure the Ministry of Health of Ukraine that UNICEF together with the international community will continue COVID-19 response through strengthening of cold chain system, bringing in more vaccines, testing equipment and much required advocacy and communication support,” added Mr. Sahin.

UNICEF is working with partners to support the Government of Ukraine in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and roll out COVID-19 vaccination campaign as part of the COVAX Facility.

