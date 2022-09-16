UNICEF continues to provide critically needed humanitarian aid to war-affected areas in Ukraine

UNICEF is continuing to support communities living close to the frontlines of the fighting taking place in eastern Ukraine, as well as those hosting displaced families.

In August, UNICEF provided hygiene and school supplies to 90 schools in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts benefiting more than 20,000 children. UNICEF also provided critical health and hygiene supplies to health facilities, and hygiene supplies covering over 445,510 children and caregivers, including those with disabilities in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

In cooperation with local partners, UNICEF provided psychosocial, legal and health consultations to over 5,910 individuals through multidisciplinary mobile teams operating in eastern Ukraine. UNICEF has also supported local water authorities to ensure access to safe drinking water for overall 700,000 people in Kryvyi Rih and Pokrovsk by providing water purification chemicals.

In September, UNICEF has shipped 320 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Poltava to assist authorities in responding to the growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking shelter.

Some 16 trucks made the journey from Dnipro carrying education, health and water and sanitation supplies. The items included critical health supplies including medications and medical equipment, water tanks, 195 schools in a box, as well as recreation kits, diapers, and hygiene kits. The supplies will support 11 health facilities, 195 schools and 60 IDP collective centers.

“UNICEF rapid response teams are on the ground assisting communities closest to the frontlines,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. “Many, like in Poltava, are generously hosting families who have fled the fighting and are in urgent need of support.”

There are some 200,000 IDPs registered in Poltava though the total number is estimated to be significantly higher. They are being accommodated in shelters and by host families.

Over 65,000 people are expected to benefit from the aid deliveries to Poltava, valued at some USD 430,000.

Media contacts

Nina Sorokopud

Chief of Communication

UNICEF in Ukraine

Email: nsorokopud@unicef.org