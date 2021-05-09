UNICEF and PrivatBank CF keep on delivering oxygen concentrators to Ukrainian hospitals

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has procured and delivered another batch of the oxygen equipment to 36 hospitals in Ukraine. This assistance was made possible with the financial support from the PrivatBank Charitable Foundation “Helping is Easy!”.

This week 141 oxygen concentrators and consumables has been handed over in nine regions of Ukraine. These are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattya, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kyiv regions, including cities of Kyiv and Vinnytsya.

Healthcare facilities to receive the equipment were selected factoring the support of other partners on the ground, worsening dynamics in number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and availability of oxygen-supplied beds.

“We thank our partners, PrivatBank Charitable Foundation, for their contribution and opportunity to help hospitals with what they need the most. Oxygen helps patients survive COVID-19, when there is a severe course of the disease. Almost one in five in-patients needs oxygen therapy,” – said Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

Ms. Sylwander has also reminded that people should continue to wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

«We are grateful to our partners for another opportunity to join the program, that saves lives of Ukrainians during COVID-19,” added Anna Pavlova, Director of PrivatBank CF “Helping is Easy!”. "With every payment, each of our patrons contributes to overcoming the pandemic. It's easy to help together. We are getting things done!»

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UNICEF has procured and delivered 604 oxygen concentrators to Ukraine thanks to various partnerships.

UNICEF continues to work with the public and private sectors to support the Government of Ukraine in its response to the pandemic and in preparing for future vaccination against COVID-19 as part of COVAX Facility.