UNICEF and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine launch Humanitarian Cash Transfers Programme for vulnerable families with children [EN/UK

Together with the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNICEF has launched a multi-purpose cash programme for families with children affected by the war and in need of financial support. This assistance will complement the state programmes, initiated by the Government of Ukraine.

Evidence shows that cash transfers are an effective response to meet children’s needs. In the long term, cash transfers can build households’ resilience, strengthening their ability to better cope with shocks and reducing vulnerability to future crises.

Eligible for participating are the Ukrainian families who belong to the following categories:

Large households with three or more under-age children with at least one of them under 2 y.o. Households with two or more children, where one of the children has disabilities.

The assistance makes up a monthly payment of UAH 2,220 per person. UNICEF will be providing cash assistance to entitled families for three months in a one-off lump sum.

Specified categories will receive cash transfers in addition to the other governmental programmes, in particular to the assistance for internally displaced people.

Families can apply via register.unicef.org. UNICEF has also established a hotline “Spilno” for providing additional information and helping with registration: 0 800 600 017 (daily from 8 AM until 10 PM, free of charge).

Applicants must fill in an online form and double-check the entered data. In particular, they will need to provide personal information about all family members and bank account details.

The payment is transferred during 4 weeks once the application is submitted.

UNICEF and partners review each application and verify eligibility and information provided. Applicants will receive an SMS about the decision made.

This is just the first phase of the programme. UNICEF may extend the programme coverage to other groups of population in the future, upon availability of funds.