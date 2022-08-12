UNICEF and Dzherelo Children's Rehabilitation Centre partner to help displaced children with disabilities [EN/UK]

As the war rumbles on, a new partnership aims to help parents and caregivers who are raising children with disabilities.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Dzherelo Children's Rehabilitation Centre in Lviv have teamed up to launch an emergency response project for internally displaced people (IDPs) who are raising children with disabilities or developmental impairments amid the violence in eUkraine.

The main goal of the project is to identify children with developmental impairments, who were forced to leave their homes and are now in need. It also aims to help host communities provide quality services to IDPs.

The project is part of the ‘Spilno’ programme, which works to strengthen the efforts of government, local authorities, civil society and business partners to provide multi-sectoral support to families with children affected by the war.

As part of the new project, specialists will assess the needs of children and their families, and provide crisis psycho-social support and counselling on the relevant local services available. They will also organise specialised services, such as professional consultations for identified developmental difficulties, help to select critical adaptation equipment and aids, offer support for receiving social services in the community, and provide inclusive education and non-food products according to the needs of the child. For those living in remote locations, mobile teams are planned. In addition, specialists will develop and distribute important materials on the development of accessibility and support for children with disabilities in host communities. They will also train social workers and other local professionals in the practical aspects of helping children with developmental disabilities.

The project is available in seven Ukrainian regions: Volynska, Zakarpatska, Ivano-Frankivska, Lvivska, Rivnenska, Ternopilska and Chernivetska.

Internally displaced parents and caregivers living in these regions, including parents and caregivers who live in residential institutions, can address the project's local partners to learn more about the opportunities on offer.

Lvivska region

Dzherelo Centre, Lviv, 86a Chervona Kalyna Ave.

Zakarpatska region

Medico-social rehabilitation centre "Road of Life", Uzhgorod, Nakhimova str., 8.

Ivano-Frankivska region

The Uniform Center for the provision of rehabilitation and social services in Kolomyia, Yaroslav Pstraka str., 2 B.

Chernivetska region

Bukovyna Complex Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities ‘Special Child’, Chernivtsi, Heroiv Krut Boulevard, 13.

Ternopil region

Ternopil Regional Center for Rehabilitation and Child Development, Ternopil, str. Akademika Andrii Sakharova, 2.

Rivne region

Centre for restorative treatment for children with organic lesions of the central nervous system and musculoskeletal disorders (in the structure of the Rivne Regional Children's Hospital Municipal Enterprise), Rivne, str. Kyivska 60. "Wings of Faith" Foundation, Rivne, Krushelnytska str., 71.

Lutsk region

Department of Social Services for Family, Children and Youth of the Lutsk City Council, 18 Sobornosti Ave., Lutsk, tel. 067 31 59 256.

