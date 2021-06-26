UNICEF and communities in Eastern Ukraine have signed memoranda of cooperation for the development of social services

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is continuing to strengthen the system of social services for families with children in Eastern Ukraine. UNICEF have signed memoranda of cooperation with 15 communities in Luhansk oblast (Bilokurakynska, Markivska, Novopskovska, Svativska, Starobilska, Troyitska, and Chmyrivska) and Donetsk oblast (Druzhkivska, Kostyantynivska, Lymanivska, Mykolayivska, Myrnogradska, Pokrovska, Siverska, and Soledarska). Later the signing of the memorandum with the 16th community - Bahmutska - will take place.

UNICEF is strengthening social services systems in communities as one of the goals of the SPILNO project financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through KfW.

Sixteen communities were selected out of more than 40 that applied. Selection criteria include the number of vulnerable families with children in need of support, community’s willingness for change and development, and the availability of infrastructure that can be improved to provide social services.

“The socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 affected families with children in Ukraine the most. As a result, the needs have increased and it is critical to ensure access to quality social services especially for the most vulnerable. Thus, to address those needs through this project, UNICEF aims at strengthening existing social services and introducing new ones meanwhile enhancing resilience at the community level” says Laura Bill, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Ukraine.

Over the next two years, UNICEF will be teaching selected communities to assess residents' needs for social services, to create lists of community-based services, to plan service budgets and calculate the required number of professionals, to train social workers and to upgrade social service centres to international standards.

Over 500,000 people in Eastern Ukraine will benefit from the project. The Government of Germany has allocated EUR 10 million for its implementation. The grant forms part of the “Promotion of social services in eastern Ukraine in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak" project of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The strengthening of social services is one of the components of the SPILNO project. It also includes development of inclusive preschool and school education, promotion of youth participation, and improving access to clean potable water and hygiene.

