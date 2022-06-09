UNHCR updates Ukraine refugee data, reflecting recent movements [EN/UK]

GENEVA — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has updated its data portal on the Ukraine Refugee Situation, adding new data which better reflects recent movements of refugees from and to Ukraine.

The Ukraine war has caused one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Millions of refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries, and many more have been displaced inside the country. UNHCR has responded as the situation has evolved and new data became available.

The portal now presents the estimated number of individual refugees recorded in 44 countries across Europe as well updates on border crossings from Ukraine since 24 February, movements back to Ukraine as well as temporary protection registrations in Europe.

As of 7 June, some 7.3 million border crossings have been recorded from Ukraine, with another 2.3 million crossings back into the country.

According to new data sourced from national authorities and collated by UNHCR, at least 4.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, including those who first crossed into the neighbouring countries and later moved onward.

“From the onset, UNHCR has strengthened its data collection and analysis capacity in refugee-receiving countries on the profile, vulnerabilities, and intentions of refugees,” said Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations. “This is crucial to ensure an effective humanitarian response, enabling us and partners to respond to critical needs with specific support, and to better plan for the future.”

The outpouring of solidarity in States receiving refugees remains extraordinary. European Union Member States have taken unprecedented measures, rapidly activating the Temporary Protection Directive for the first time, ensuring access to protection and services for refugees from Ukraine. Other European States have extended similar protection schemes.

Of the 4.8 million individual Ukrainian refugees recorded in Europe, 3.2 million have registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes.

Although the security situation in Ukraine remains fragile, crossings back and forth have been recorded. Some cross to Ukraine to assess the situation, check property, visit family members or help them to leave. Others are going to Western Ukraine and areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv intending to stay.

Many who have moved back have found their homes severely damaged and struggled to find jobs — as the war continues to have a devastating economic impact — and had no choice but to leave again. These developments have been reflected in the updated portal.

