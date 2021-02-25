UNHCR Ukraine Thematic Updates: Statelessness Update (September 2019)

What is statelessness?

“[stateless persons are] individuals who are not considered citizens or nationals under the operation of the laws of any country.”

1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons

There are an estimated 10 million stateless persons worldwide. One-third are children. A person’s citizenship and nationality may be determined based on the laws of a country where an individual is born or where her/his parents were born. A person can also lose citizenship and nationality in a number of ways, including when a country ceases to exist or a country adopts nationality laws that discriminate against certain groups. Stateless persons are often excluded from society, and denied basic human rights such as a legal identity at birth; access to education, health care, marriage, employment opportunities, and even a death certificate when they die.

In 2014, UNHCR launched the #IBelong campaign to end statelessness by 2024 through a Global 10-Point Action Plan. To learn more, visit: www.unhcr.org/ibelong/