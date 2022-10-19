UNHCR Ukraine Factsheet - September 2022

Scale-up: Since the start of the international armed conflict in February 2022, UNHCR has quickly expanded the scale and coverage of programmes with offices and field presence now in ten locations across the country.

Emergency response: UNHCR’s operational delivery aims to support and complement the Government-led response with protection services, shelter and housing assistance, cash assistance and distributions of essential items.

Durable solutions: UNHCR continues to promote, and integrate into its own response, an approach that seeks to not only address immediate needs but also support recovery and durable solutions.

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 2 million people reached with UNHCR assistance by beginning of September, including with protection advice and information, assistance to cover their basic needs through cash or essential items, and shelter materials to repair their damaged homes.

Three MoUs signed with key Ministries on cooperation in the areas of shelter and housing solutions, cash assistance and durable solutions for IDPs to ensure alignment between UNHCR’s activities and social programmes and reinforcement of national systems.

Life-saving supplies to hardest-to-reach areas were delivered through some 265 humanitarian convoys to support communities most in need in places such as Donetska, Kharkivska, Mikolaivska and Sumska oblasts.

Reception capacity of centres was enhanced through support with essential items such as mattresses and beds. More than 100,000 sleeping places were improved in nearly 400 reception and collective centres.