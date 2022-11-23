UNHCR Ukraine Emergency Factsheet: Supply Management Service, 31 October 2022

Considering the complexity of the humanitarian situation, the High Commissioner has extended the UNHCR emergency declaration at Level 3 for the IDP response in Ukraine and for the refugee situation in Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as extended the UNHCR emergency declaration at Level 2 for other neighbouring countries, specifically Belarus, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. The Division of Emergency, Security and Supply continues to work closely with the Regional Bureau for Europe, as well as partners and donors on delivering relief items to the affected operations.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

To meet the basic needs of the affected populations, UNHCR has identified $123 million worth of material assistance for phase 1 and phase 2 of the response. From the onset of the emergency, UNHCR has been deploying relief items to the concerned operations from its global stockpiles and suppliers by utilizing all available modes of transport.

With the generous contributions received from donors, UNHCR is helping the affected families prepare for and cope during the forthcoming winter. In response to the winterization (phase 3) request of the Ukraine operation, UNHCR placed several orders for goods, including heaters with UNHCR Global Suppliers and dispatched items, such as blankets, sleeping bags and tarpaulins from its global stockpiles in Amman and Dubai.

The majority of orders are en route to warehouses in Lviv and Kyiv while some other items will be dispatched to the central warehouse in Budapest. The value of these goods and the estimated transportation costs so far stand at $28 million.