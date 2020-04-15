UNHCR Ukraine COVID-19 Flash Update no.5 (10 April 2020)

Loudspeakers with COVID-19 prevention messages: Along the ‘contact line’, many vulnerable elderly households do not have access to television, radio or internet. For this reason, UNHCR and its NGO partner Proliska have started to utilize loudspeakers to communicate COVID-19 prevention messages to isolated communities. This week, Proliska started broadcasting COVID-19 preventions messages with scale ups planned for the coming weeks thanks to ten loudspeakers provided by UNHCR to Proliska in ten different locations along the contact line.

Communities mobilizing for their own protection: In eastern Ukraine, UNHCR has mobilized 165 Community Support Initiatives since 2018. These include a range of activities designed to empower communities, building on their education, skills, and capacities. After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, UNHCR supported fourteen of these communities to produce face masks for themselves, persons with specific needs and local healthcare institutions.

Supporting regional authorities with “live” monitoring: To monitor the impact of COVID-19 and quarantine measures, UNHCR strengthened its protection monitoring in east Ukraine to identify any possible deterioration of the protection and humanitarian situation in 104 localities along the contact line. The information is regularly shared with the Donetsk and Luhansk oblast administration as well the seven raion administrations to enhance their planning and response.

Local advocacy with banking services in isolated settlements along the contact line: UNHCR informed Oshchadbank where conflict-affected communities are facing difficulties in accessing banking services and ATMs for cash withdrawal. Oshchadbank is the largest state bank that facilitates payment of pensions in Ukraine. Oshchadbank has reassured UNHCR that it will monitor the situation in the locations in Donetska oblast where its ATMs are installed and regularly supply them with cash.

Situation at the Stanytsia Luhanska EECP: As reported by UNHCR’s NGO partner the Right to Protection, approximately 50 persons remain at the Entry-Exit Checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska being unable to cross the contact line and return home to the NGCA side. They have been stranded there since 22 March when all civilian movement across the contact line was suspended. Currently they are staying in temporarily rented apartments near Stanytsia Luhanska waiting for permission to cross.