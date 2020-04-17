UNHCR Ukraine COVID-19 Flash Update #6 (17 April 2020)

Masks produced by the communities reach health care providers: In eastern Ukraine, UNHCR and its NGO partner Proliska handed over 10,217 medical masks to the home-based health care providers. As of 15 April, approximately 50,000 masks have been produced by conflict-affected communities in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts. This became possible after UNHCR provided sewing machines and fabric to 14 communities along the contact line following the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Distributions of sanitizers along the contact line: UNHCR jointly with its NGO partner delivered 230 litres of sanitizing products to 16 settlements on the government-controlled side of the contact line. These hygiene products are distributed to the first medical aid points, pharmacies and local community centres.

Multi-language Telegram channel for refugees and asylum-seekers: During the reporting period, UNHCR’s NGO partner Tenth of April launched a Telegram channel with information related to COVID-19. Updates are shared with refugee and asylum-seekers in Ukraine on a daily basis in different languages to help these communities stay abreast of COVID-19 related issues and developments. The reports are translated by UNHCR into English, Dari, Pashto, Arabic, French and Bengali.

UNHCR has provided emergency cash assistance to extremely vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers who have serious medical needs, are chronically ill and/or are elderly. In total, 229 individuals received this one-time emergency cash assistance in case they need to urgently access healthcare services during the COVID-19 crisis.

UNHCR is supporting three refugee women who previously received UNHCR self-reliance grants with cash for equipment and fabric for sewing medical masks following WHO standards. The masks will be distributed to the residents of the state-run Temporary Accommodation Centres (TACs.) where refugees and asylum seekers reside.

IDP-led communities self-mobilize to produce masks: During the COVID-19 emergency, internally displaced persons throughout Ukraine demonstrated remarkable resilience and self-organization skills. Twelve IDP-led communities in central, western and southern oblasts self-mobilized to produce masks in order to ensure that those most in need, such as elderly and people with disabilities, are well protected against the coronavirus (see map in annex). Please note that these are in addition to the 14 community initiatives producing medical masks in eastern Ukraine. Furthermore, five communities volunteered to help local authorities in food distribution to persons with specific needs.

‘Cash for protection’ to support a family stranded at EECP: Tetyana* and her husband Andriy* are among 52 persons that remain stranded at the Entry-Exit Checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska since 22 March. The family from NGCA travelled to the government-controlled areas because Andriy hoped to find a new job. After the quarantine measures were imposed halting the movement across the contact line, the couple could not return home to NGCA. They were staying at the wooden kiosk used to sell vegetables and fruits. To support the family, UNHCR and its NGO partner Proliska provided ‘cash for protection’ to Andriy and Tetyana which enabled them to rent a room close to the EECPs while they wait for the permission to cross.

Please note that the names of persons who appear in this report have been changed for their protection.