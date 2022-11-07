UNHCR Ukraine cash assistance factsheet October 2022

On 14 October, UNHCR launched the MPC enrolment centre in Kharkiv city at the local centre for public services (TsNAP) to support the conflict-affected population cover immediate needs.

Key Figures

Overall target: 1,080,000 individuals by end of 2022*

Reached so far: 791,023 IDPs and conflict affected people have received assistance through disbursement of cash, including 211,844 with winter cash assistance**

US $153.1 million disbursed so far to assist IDPs and other conflict affected people.

76% of those enrolled are women and children

13 oblasts with active cash enrolment through centres and/or mobile teams with combined protection screening and services

800 enumerators trained on data collection, targeting criteria, needs assessment, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse & Code of Conduct