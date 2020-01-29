UNHCR Ukraine Briefing Note: Access to documentation for conflict-affected persons - January 2020 [EN/UK]

To be recognized as persons before the law and enjoy their human rights, individuals must have access to an identity document. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, an identity document is required to exercise many rights, including medical services, education and voting. People need identity documents to ride a train, open a bank account, travel abroad or marry. Given the importance of identity documents, the Sustainable Development Goals (#16.9) aim that by 2030, states will provide legal identity for all, including free birth registrations.

Conflict has set back Ukraine’s progress toward this goal. Persons affected by the conflict in the east, as well as the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol (“Crimea”), face additional challenges in obtaining Ukrainian identity documents (internal passports, as well as passports for travel abroad). This briefing note explains the challenges conflict-affected persons face in obtaining identity documents. It also provides several recommendations that would help conflict-affected persons obtain identity documents and exercise their human rights, as well as support Ukraine in its progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

1. Main concern:

Compared to other Ukrainian citizens, internally displaced persons, residents of non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as residents of Crimea, face numerous extra requirements and barriers in obtaining or renewing their identification documents.1 When these individuals renew their bookshaped passports (1994 specimen) or exchange to new plastic ID cards, they must undergo additional verification of their data in available electronic or paper archives. Since these archives are not available for oblasts currently outside the government’s control, this complicates verification of passports and persons’ identities. The verification procedures are lengthy, burdensome and costly for the conflict-affected population. In some occasions, the verification fails, leaving the person concerned without identification documents.

2. General rules relating issuance of passports

There are two types of valid passports in Ukraine: book-shaped passports (in the form adopted in 1994) and plastic ID cards (distributed since 2016). An important difference between the two types of documents is that plastic ID card does not display information about a person’s residence registration (successor of Soviet Union’s propiska). Instead, this information is encrypted in the ID card and is accessible by a specific device, which is not available in many institutions. In the book-shaped passport, residence registration is stamped onto a page of the passport. In Ukraine, residence registration determines the location at which a person can exercise certain rights, such as access to banking, public services and electoral rights. If people hold plastic ID cards and they wish to confirm their residence to institutions that do not have the card-reading device, they must obtain a separate certificate of residence registration from the centers for providing administrative services (also known as TSNAPs).

Upon reaching the age of 14, all citizens of Ukraine are obliged to receive a plastic ID card, which must be renewed when they reach the age of 18 and subsequently every 10 years.1 A citizen possessing a bookshaped passport may voluntarily exchange it for a plastic ID card at any time. A person who does not wish to exchange a book-shaped passport for an ID card should update his/her photo in the book-shaped passport within one month upon reaching the ages of 25 and 45, respectively. If they miss these deadlines, the passport will be rendered invalid. Invalid passports cannot be renewed by inserting a photograph; they must be exchanged for a plastic ID card. Additionally, if a person’s book-shaped passport is lost, stolen or damaged, it cannot be renewed, but must be exchanged for a plastic ID card.

When renewing a book-shaped passport for any Ukrainian citizen, the State Migration Services verifies the information in this document against other data available in electronic or paper archives of the Unified Demographic Registry, which contains information about initial issuance of the book-shaped passport and other identity documents, e.g. passport for travelling abroad. Children obtaining an ID card for the first time must submit their birth certificates and documents confirming the citizenship of one or both parents (to establish that a child has the right to Ukrainian citizenship).In general, the SMS issues plastic ID cards to children receiving their first identity documents; a book-shaped document will be issued only on the basis of a court order. In recent years, Ukraine has simplified access to documentation. Citizens of Ukraine may apply for their passports not only with the SMS, but at TSNAPs, which allows them to access multiple services at one window.