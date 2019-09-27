UNHCR Ukraine - 2019 Mid-Year Achievements, August 2019

In Ukraine, UNHCR implements its 2018-2022 Multi-Year, Multi Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy together with various stakeholders and supports internally displaced persons, conflictaffected persons, refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons throughout the country. In the east, where UNHCR is present with five offices are located, it provides humanitarian assistance and protection to people on both sides of the ‘contact line’. In 2019, UNHCR Ukraine works with 13 NGO partners, including 12 national responders.