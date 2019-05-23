UNHCR Ukraine - 2018 Achievements

A YEAR OF SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS

2018 saw the first year of UNHCR Ukraine’s Multi-Year, Multi-Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy for the five year period 2018 to 2022. The period is synchronized with the cycle of the UN Government of Ukraine Partnership Framework (UNPF) in recognition of the value of pursuing a joined-up approach among humanitarian and development actors. In Ukraine, UNHCR supports internally displaced persons, refugees and stateless persons. In eastern Ukraine, UNHCR provides humanitarian and protection support on both sides of the ‘contact line’.

SUPPORT TO INTERNALY DISPLACED PERSONS

Evidence-Based Advocacy

Through its field presence, UNHCR collects, verifies and analyses the violations of rights and protection risks encountered by internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine. These are then used for evidence-based advocacy at both local and national level. In parallel, UNHCR also monitors legislation developments affecting IDPs and undertakes advocacy interventions and awareness raising initiatives influence decision makers, stakeholders, and other relevant audiences to achieve positive change in policy and practice to address the protection needs and rights of IDPs. Over 200 advocacy interventions (at the national level) were undertaken in 2018, related to law and policy (175 interventions), public housing (11 interventions) and solutions for IDPs (26 interventions).

Legal Assistance

UNHCR and its partners provide primary and secondary legal assistance for the most vulnerable IDPs. In 2018, of the inquiries received related to the restoration of pension or social benefits payments particularly older people living near the ‘contact line’ or in non-government controlled areas (NGCA). UNHCR also piloted the referral of beneficiaries requiring legal assistance from NGCA to GCA through NGO legal partners. Since the launch of the project in May 2018, 25 cases have been verified and referred from NGCA to GCA.. In 2018, 20,266 IDPs and other conflict-affected persons have received legal assistance from UNHCR and its partners.

Overall, over 40,000 persons benefitted from protection counselling, including over 30% currently residing in NGCA.

Support to Free Legal Aid Center

In 2018, UNHCR has strengthened its collaboration with state funded Free Legal Aid Centres (FLAC) across Ukraine to improve access to legal assistance for persons of concern as well as the progressive handover of legal assistance to the Government of Ukraine. Throughout the year, UNHCR trained 738 lawyers and attorneys of the FLACs. A referral mechanisms of some caseload to the local FLAC offices was also piloted. In 2018, UNHCR partners referred 277 cases to FLAC.

Support at Checkpoints (EECP)

UNHCR supports the EECPs along the ‘contact line’ on the government-controlled side in order to ease the freedom of movement and improve the conditions for people who cross.

Throughout 2018, UNHCR’s NGO partner Proliska provided individual support for vulnerable individuals as they crossed and the NGO Right to Protection (R2P) and the Norwegian Refugee Council provided protection counselling and legal assistance at the EECP.

R2P’s checkpoint monitoring has been published on a monthly basis as well as an online dashboard version and annual report. In total, R2P interviewed 25,984 persons crossing all five eastern Ukraine checkpoints.

SUPREME COURT RULING

In September 2018, the Supreme Court of Ukraine upheld a landmark judgement in favour of the pension claims of an internally displaced person from Donetsk region whose pension has been suspended since April 2017. The case used by the Supreme Court had been prepared by a Ukrainian NGO “Right to Protection” (R2P), a UNHCR partner, which provides legal representation to pensioner. It is expected that this ruling will have a positive impact on the access of older people to their pensions.

Community-Based Protection

In order to strengthen peaceful co-existence between internally displaced persons and host communities, UNHCR has supported a variety of peaceful co-existence projects (PCPs) along the ‘contact line’, including repairs and/or refurbishment of community centres, health facilities, schools, kindergartens and even bridges. These projects support communities with access to healthcare, psychosocial support, education, and pensions and social payments. In 2018, UNHCR implemented 64 PCPs in eastern Ukraine on both sides of the ‘contact line’. UNHCR also empowered communities through, mentoring, counselling or trainings on self-organization and establishment of community based protection mechanisms. In 2018, UNHCR and its partners supported 224 communities throughout Ukraine.

WINTERIZATION 2018/19

UNHCR’s 2018/2019 Winterization Assistance supported 3,262 of the most vulnerable displaced and other conflict affected households in areas near the ‘contact line’. These included 6,681 metric tonnes (MT) of coal to 2,227 households (3 MT per household) in Donetsk region and cash grants to 1,035 households. For more information, visit Winterization Fact Sheet.

Individual Protection Assistance (IPA)

As part of its wider protection response, UNHCR provides Individual Protection Assistance (IPA) in cash or in kind to displaced and other conflict affected persons in east Ukraine who encounter themselves at heightened protection risk. Once the individual is identified, they are provided with a one-time cash or non-cash assistance for them to meet their most urgent protection need. In 2018, 3,034 individuals received cash support, while 1,039 individuals received in-kind support. The cash support has been frequently used to access health care and to receive social payments. The in-kind support has included special equipment for people with disabilities, educational materials for kids or heating equipment for home.

SUPPORT TO REFUGEES

Capacity Building

Supporting the Government of Ukraine to improve its asylum procedures has always been the core function of UNHCR.

However, cooperation intensified in 2013 with the creation of Quality Initiative Program. More recently, UNHCR has trained 224 State Migration Services (SMS) staff in charge of status determination from 13 regions. In particular, UNHCR facilitated the travels of staff from 11 other Ukrainian State Migration Services offices around the country on a rotational basis to support their colleagues in Kyiv to reduce backlogs of asylum applications.

Protection and Assistance

UNHCR provides free legal assistance through its Ukrainian NGO partners to asylum-seekers during their asylum procedures and to refugees so that they can access their rights. UNHCR’s office also counsels asylum-seekers and refugees on obtaining documentation, employment and medical service. In 2018, UNHCR and its partners provided legal assistance to 2,539 refugees and asylum-seekers. Some 500 were assisted with job applications, while 30 refugees were employed. UNHCR provided community based protection activities to refugees and their Ukrainian host communities (16 CSIs and 18 PCPs). Finally, 1,943 refugees and asylum seekers received a Monthly Subsistence Allowance coupled with social and psychological counselling, winterization program, medical support to the most vulnerable.

SUPPORT TO STATELESS PERSONS

In 2018, UNHCR partners identified and provided legal aid to 1,147 stateless persons or persons at risk of statelessness in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zakarpatska regions. During the year, thanks to the work of UNHCR partners, 147 persons obtained the passports, 60 persons obtained birth certificates and 130 persons obtained duplicates of birth certificates due to its loss. Photo: Roma family in Mukachevo in west Ukraine proudly show their recently acquired birth certificates with UNHCR’s support.

Livelihoods

In November 2017, UNHCR Ukraine launched a Self-Reliance Grant program, which provides financial assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers who want to start their own business so that they can achieve greater self-reliance. In 2018, 73 applicants from Afghanistan, Armenia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Iran, Kirgizstan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan benefited from the program and are at various stages of initiating their small-scale business, ranging from farming and food production (e.g. bakery/pastry) to tailoring, furniture production, graphic designing, beauty parlour and barber shops. An additional 282 refugees received livelihoods training.