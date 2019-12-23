UNHCR Right to Protection - Issue of Ukrainian Passports [EN/UK]

This report is prepared based on the results of monitoring of territorial units of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the government-controlled areas, as well as on the results of analysis of current legislative framework and law-enforcement practice by territorial units of the State Migration Service in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The report identifies the main problems and trends in issuance of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine to the persons, who apply to the territorial units of the State Migration Service in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine, with a focus on the peculiarities of documenting the persons from the nongovernment controlled areas of Ukraine.