UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe: The Implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive - Six Months On (October 2022)

Executive summary

Based on research conducted in 26 countries implementing the Temporary Protection Direction (TPD), this report presents the main findings relating to the practical implementation of the Directive and refugees’ ability to access and exercise rights protected under it.

Key findings

1 THE RIGHTS GUARANTEED UNDER THE DIRECTIVE ARE INTERDEPENDENT:

REFUGEES’ INABILITY TO EXERCISE ONE RIGHT IMPEDED THE REALIZATION OF OTHER RIGHTS

The inability of refugees to exercise one right often negatively impacted the enjoyment of other rights. For example, delayed issuance of documentation to Temporary Protection (TP) beneficiaries impacts their ability to access a wide range of rights; challenges relating to a lack of capacity in local schools significantly impedes adults’ access to the labour market, whilst a lack of sustainable, longer-term housing has had a multifaceted impact on refugees’ ability to exercise their other rights including education, employment, and social protection.

2 REFUGEES ENCOUNTER A RANGE OF PRACTICAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND LEGAL BARRIERS TO ENJOYMENT OF RIGHTS

Lack of access to information and language barriers limit refugees’ access to almost all rights provided under the Directive, including registration processes, education, employment, family reunification and social protection. Challenges relating to the lack of a permanent address, lack of childcare options and the inability to provide documents required to access certain services were also commonly raised as barriers to the enjoyment of rights.

3 PERSONS WITH SPECIFIC NEEDS FACE INCREASED OBSTACLES TO ACCESS RIGHTS GUARANTEED UNDER THE DIRECTIVE; THE LACK OF SYSTEMATIC IDENTIFICATION PROCEDURES IS ONE OF THE ROOT CAUSES

According to UNHCR protection monitoring, 24% of respondents reported at least one household member with a specific need, including persons with disabilities, serious medical needs, older persons and separated or unaccompanied children.

Yet, nine of the 26 countries monitored do not have standard procedures in place to identify persons with specific needs. In the 17 countries where there are procedures in place, the process lacks comprehensiveness, being largely confined to the identification of limited population groups such as unaccompanied and separated children or victims of human trafficking. The absence of systematic and comprehensive identification procedures impedes the ability of persons with specific needs to access specialized services and assistance, thereby increasing the risks they face in displacement.

4 SEVERAL OF THE IDENTIFIED CHALLENGES ARE EQUALLY APPLICABLE TO REFUGEES WHO HAVE BEEN GRANTED STATUS THROUGH NATIONAL ASYLUM SYSTEMS

Several identified challenges are equally experienced by refugees from Ukraine who have been granted Temporary Protection and refugees from other parts of the world living in Europe, who have been granted status through regular asylum procedures. This is particularly the case with regard to challenges relating to language barriers, access to information and the identification of persons with specific needs