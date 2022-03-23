UNHCR is launching a cash assistance programme for IDPS

Information on the cash assistance

The UNHCR is launching a collection of data for enrolment in its assistance programmes including a cash assistance programme to support the population displaced from their regions due to military actions to meet their immediate basic needs, including temporary accommodation, food and hygiene items, so they can settle down and rebuild a life in a place of displacement.

Targeting criteria: registered and non-registered internally displaced persons (IDP), and conflict-affected populations within the government-controlled area (GCA) of Ukraine.

Enrollment modality

The data collection process will take place in the premises of the IDP transition and/or reception centers and will be conducted by UNHCR partners' staff. The data collection/enrollment process will take approximately 30 minutes and enrolment personnel will collect data on each member of the household[1] who came with you including extended relatives (grandmother/grandfather, etc). The information to be provided during the enrolment interview:

Biodata

Name spelling based on ID document

Tax number (needed for payment processing)

Card number (to be needed for payment)

All information provided is confidential and will be recorded in the UNHCR database. While providing your personal data, you are giving a consent to share some of the data with the Financial Service Provider for the purpose of receiving financial assistance.

Transfer Value

The transfer amount should cover 100% of the income gap based on the actual subsistence level projected for April 2022. Thus, the transfer value is UAH 2,220 per person per month for 3-months period (i.e. 6,660 UAH per person in total).

Delivery modality

The whole amount of the assistance will be transferred to one member of the household.

UNHCR has a contract with the national postal service of Ukraine "Ukrposhta" which will be used as a FSP to process the payments of the assistance. The list of Ukrposhta post offices will be provided to the persons by the enrolment staff. To receive the payment this person will need to come to the Ukrposhta post office and show his/her ID document.

The alternative option to process the payments will be through a transfer on the bank account associated with the bank card which number should be collected during the enrolment procedure.

Once the money is available you will receive SMS notification.

Complaint and Response mechanism

Should you have any query regarding UNHCR assistance or you have a feedback, suggestion, or complaint with respect to the work of UNHCR and/or its partner staff you can contact UNHCR hotline 0800307711.

PSEA

UNHCR has zero tolerance to sexual exploitation or sexual abuse. All assistance provided by UNHCR or its partners is free of charge. Confidentially report any misbehavior of the staff to seareferral@un.org or call 0800309110/0800307711 (UNHCR hotlines)/0800331800.

[1] Household means the group of relatives who came and live together.