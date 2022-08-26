UNHCR helps displaced people recover after the missile attack in Dnipro

Thanks to the support from Japan, UNHCR Ukraine was able to deliver immediate aid to people affected by fighting

On 15 July 2022, three dormitories of Dnipro’s large machine-building plant “Yuzhmash” were devastated by rockets during the missile attack on the plant. The attack left more than 100 rooms damaged – roofs, walls, windows and doors were destroyed.

300 residents of these dormitories, of whom 168 are IDPs, were immediately relocated to other safe locations, including collective centres within Dnipro city, with the assistance of the plant’s administration and UNHCR’s partner NGO Proliska.

Despite bad weather conditions – heavy rain and strong wind – NGO Proliska immediately began rehabilitating the damaged dormitories with tarpaulin sheets to cover holes in roofs and broken windows. They also donated mattresses, pillows, towel sets, family kitchen sets, soap, hygiene kits, and clothes, including winter jackets, and offered psychosocial support to the people traumatized by the missile attack.

Whilst work continues to repair the dormitories, the UNHCR provides various protection services to the population. UNHCR’s partner NGO Proliska provides psychosocial support to help people to relieve stress caused by the displacement and by the recent attack, and the “Right to Protection” NGO conducts legal consultations to help people who lost their documents.

Additionally, the “Tenth of April” NGO is carrying out community mobilization activities, that raise awareness of displaced persons living in the collective centre so that they understand their rights and organize themselves so that they can collectively advocate for themselves and search for solutions that help them to establish a sense of normalcy and community.

UNHCR Ukraine and its local NGO partners are able to provide this immediate relief to affected populations thanks to the generous support of donors, such as Japan.