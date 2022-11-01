UNHCR Europe Monthly Update (September 2022)

MONTH IN REVIEW

Ukraine Situation: The international armed conflict in Ukraine has led to the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. UNHCR continued scaling up operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to strengthen protection mechanisms to identify and support the most vulnerable.

Arrivals and displaced populations: Some 7.5 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded across Europe as of end September 2022,1 while an estimated 6.2 million people were displaced inside Ukraine.² Since the beginning of the year, some 110,300 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean and Northwest African maritime routes, a 31 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

COVID-19: Regional COVID-19 infection rates increased somewhat in September after declining gradually since July. Positive cases were detected in reception centres in at least two countries.