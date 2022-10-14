UNHCR and its partners provide urgent support to people affected by missile attacks against Ukraine

Large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities and towns across Ukraine this week have left scores of civilian people killed and injured and key infrastructure objects damaged in many oblasts of the country, including in the capital city, Kyiv.

In various parts of the country, affected by the airstrikes, UNHCR and its partners are working in close coordination with the local authorities and communities to urgently assist impacted communities including people whose homes were damaged or destroyed

UNHCR immediately provided non-food items – blankets, sleeping bags, solar lamps and jerry cans for 2,000 people – to the Kyivska oblast authorities, and resumed enrolment into our multi-purpose cash assistance programme on 11 October. Repairs of damaged houses in Chernihivska and Kyivska oblasts is also ongoing.

In Dnipro oblast and in Zaporizhzhia, UNHCR’s local NGO partner Proliska, together with mobile brigades and psychologists, delivered emergency shelter kits (ESKs), and provided people directly affected by the missile strikes with psychosocial support The ESKs enable people to make temporary repairs to broken roofs and windows, and help protect their homes from the wind and the rain and create a thermal envelope from the cold.

Also, emergency shelter assistance was provided to the affected villages of Velyki Prokhody, Mali Prokhody and Ruska Lozova in Kharkivska oblast. 350 pieces of the tarpaulin were delivered to assist nearly 80 households to repair damaged houses before the winter season starts.

In Sumska oblast, the roof of the local railway station, gas supply pipes and ten residential buildings were damaged by the attacks. UNHCR’s NGO partner Proliska provided emergency shelter kits and non-food items, including jerry cans, towels and bedding to people living in Vorozhba, which was targeted with artillery shelling.

In a statement on 10 October, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply shocked by today’s large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured,” and adding that, “this constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price.” Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown, in her statement on the same date, also condemned the attacks and their devastating impact on civilians – while stressing that humanitarian assistance continued to be delivered to people in desperate need of support. “Humanitarian aid will not stop,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said. “The United Nations and the entire humanitarian community are committed to staying and continuing our work to save lives and support people whose lives have been devastated by this war.”