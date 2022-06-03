UNFPA Ukraine Humanitarian Snapshot, 9-22 May 2022

ADDRESSING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

One thousand women received essential packs to ensure their basic hygiene needs are met. Each pack contains menstrual pads, hygiene and body wipes, towels and soap among other items.

UNFPA is coordinating with ten shelters, eight crisis rooms, three daycare centres and nine services delivery points across Ukraine, prepositioning supplies, distributing dignity kits and essential packs based on needs assessment and ensuring women and girls, especially survivors of GBV, have access to specialised care.

The 24 UNFPA-supported PSS mobile continue to provide women and girls across 12 Oblasts with psychosocial support and critical and much needed referrals to health, legal, and protection services and service providers.

UNFPA is supporting the national GBV hotline operated by La Strada-Ukraine. During the reporting period 1,342 online requests and calls were received, out of which 367 were GBV cases.

UNFPA is working with the Deputy Prime Minister office to develop an online platform for complex support to GBV survivors, including rape and conflict-related sexual violence. Psychotherapists, medical and legal specialists will provide online support and consultations for survivors.

Seven UNFPA-supported Tatohubs (fathers' club) repurposed their activities and are now providing psychological counselling for families evacuated and seeking safety. Since the beginning of the war, the Tatohubs reached more than 1128 women and 322 men with different services.