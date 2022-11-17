UNFPA Ukraine Humanitarian Snapshot #14, 24 October 2022 - 6 November 2022

ADDRESSING AND PREVENTING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE AND MENTAL TRAUMA

Since July, more than 4,541 people have received psychosocial support and information in four survivor relief centres in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

27 facilities for survivors of GBV, including shelters, crisis rooms, counselling centres, the national hotline and 101 psychosocial support mobile teams provide a wide range of assistance to survivors and women at risk of violence. Since the start of the war, over 7,995 people have received psychosocial help from the mobile teams, around 31,100 people have received information on GBV risk mitigation (around 86 per cent women) and over 25,000 people (around 78 per cent women) have been consulted via the national hotline.

Since March, UNFPA has opened five offline VONA (in Ukrainian “SHE”) hubs and supported a national platform to provide career advice and psychological support to vulnerable women who have faced displacement and/or violence. Over 2,056 women have received career consultations and support since the hubs were opened.

Many women, men and young people are suffering from psychological trauma because of the war in Ukraine. UNFPA supports specialized services for GBV survivors and innovative digital solutions such as a mobile app and chatbots to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people, including those who face discrimination or have difficulty finding help. More than 1,380 teenagers have sought psychological assistance via a UNFPA-supported chatbot and, since it was launched on 13 October, over 400 men have called a hotline to talk to a psychologist.