UNFPA Interim Appeal for Ukraine

Situation Overview

UNFPA has been managing programmes in Ukraine and Moldova since 1997 and 1995 respectively and continues to provide ongoing support amidst the war with a focus on meeting the emergency needs of women and girls and supporting their rights, health and dignity. UNFPA is also offering technical and programme advisory services to neighbouring EU Member States receiving refugees.

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, people are fleeing to safety at a rapid pace. Over 2.5 million people have fled to neighbouring countries, and that figure may rise to more than 4 million by July. The majority of those fleeing are women and children who urgently need life-saving support for their physical and mental wellbeing. At the start of the war, an estimated 265,000 women were pregnant in Ukraine, and 80,000 will give birth in the coming 3 months. There continue to be heartbreaking reports of women giving birth in basements and bomb shelters without adequate medical support. There is an urgent need to prioritise health and protection services to reduce suffering, save lives and support those affected.

Current UNFPA actions

UNFPA, together with partners, is focusing on sexual and reproductive health (SRH), including maternal and newborn health; and protection from gender-based violence (GBV), predominately for women and girls and the most vulnerable. As the UN sexual and reproductive health agency and lead of the gender-based violence sub cluster, UNFPA is playing a key coordination role. UNFPA is repurposing its existing health and protection programmes in Ukraine and surrounding countries to provide emergency response services to meet urgent needs. As humanitarian access expands, UNFPA will expand interventions, to increase the number of partners and locations offering health and protection services (service delivery points) in the coming days and weeks, including mobile clinics. UNFPA is using its existing network of shelters, centres and crisis rooms with GBV services, established before the start of the military offensive, to respond to the needs of women fleeing their homes. UNFPA is expanding critical health services including psychosocial support and specialist services to pregnant and other women affected by GBV who are in transit or whose services have been disrupted.