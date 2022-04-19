UNFPA Appeal for Ukraine (19 April 2022)

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, people are fleeing to safety at a rapid pace. 11.9 million people have fled their homes. The majority of those fleeing are women and children who urgently need life-saving support for their physical and mental wellbeing. At the start of the war, an estimated 265,000 women were pregnant in Ukraine, with 80,000 expected to give birth in the coming 3 months.

There continue to be heartbreaking reports of attacks on hospitals and health infrastructure, with women giving birth in basements and bomb shelters without adequate medical support. There is an urgent need to prioritise health and protection services to reduce suffering, save lives and support those affected.

UNFPA, together with partners, is focusing on sexual and reproductive health (SRH), including maternal and newborn health; and protection from sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), predominately for women and girls and the most vulnerable.

UNFPA urgently needs flexible financing to scale its operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Most urgently UNFPA needs financing to provide essential medical supplies and deploy further trained personnel to deliver life-saving services. The combined funding needed is $65.6 million; $47.75 million for Ukraine and $15.7 million for Moldova, and $2.2 million for other neighbouring countries until the end of December 2022.