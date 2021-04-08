UNDP will help more than 7,000 vulnerable people living in non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

UNDP in Ukraine with the financial support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and in close cooperation with the Government of Ukraine are launching a new project to provide humanitarian assistance to the conflict-affected population living at the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are not under the Government of Ukraine control.

The total budget of the Project is USD 1.2 million and it aims to provide humanitarian assistance to the patients of social institutions as well as to orphans, multi-child family, and people with disabilities residing on the territories that are not under Government of Ukraine control. In 2016 three UNDP humanitarian convoys will deliver hygiene and sanitation kits and the humanitarian aid will target at least 7,000 people in need.

“Thousands of people living in assisted-living facilities, orphanages, mental hospitals and other social institutions on non-government controlled territorial are in dire need of food, hygiene and sanitation products. We believe that this joint initiative will help to alleviate suffering of the most vulnerable”, noted Mr. Janthomas Hiemstra, UNDP Country Director.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is honored to play a role in assisting UNDP in their efforts to bring needed supplies to the most vulnerable population in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk. We realize that conflicts, natural disasters, and economic upheaval have the potential to cause much suffering in the world. In an effort to assist those in need; members of the Church throughout the world give generously to assist those who are impacted by these things. UNDP has proven to be a wonderful partner in helping the Church bring needed aid to the people of Ukraine. This will be the second time that we have worked together in disseminating food, clothing, hygiene, and sanitation items here in Ukraine. At the conclusion of this project, the members of the Church will have contributed approximately 2.7 million U.S. dollars to assist internally displaced individuals who have fled the conflict area, and vulnerable groups which remain in the Donetsk and Luhansk territories. We appreciate all those who worked on the previous project and all those who will work to implement this project. Thank you!”, noted Volodymyr Loboda, President of Religious Administration of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ukraine Church.