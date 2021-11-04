UNDP organizes conference on providing quality medical services in east Ukraine [EN/UK]

The event's primary purpose is to deepen the knowledge of managers and specialists in the medical field, and improve the quality of medical services in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, 4 November 2021 – A UNDP-organized conference, "Improvement, control and maintenance of the quality of medical services" began today in eastern Ukraine. Managers, chief physicians, deputies, heads of outpatient clinics and departments, and medical practitioners from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts took part in the conference at venues in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk.

The participants discussed prospects for developing and improving healthcare in Ukraine, industry standards in healthcare, and quality indicators and experience in implementing quality management elements at the local level.

Local Governance and Decentralisation Reform Component Coordinator of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, Olena Ruditch, stressed that initiatives to improve the safety and quality of healthcare services are essential drivers of community capacity building.

"We’re working to ensure that communities in eastern Ukraine are provided with all the tools they need to improve the availability and quality of healthcare, especially for vulnerable groups," Ruditch said.

The conference was preceded by the Health Care Quality Management School – a series of online and offline training events. About a hundred participants were trained on such topics as state policy and organisation of quality control and safety of medical activities, the implementation of quality management systems in healthcare institutions, and more.

Director of the Kramatorsk Primary Health Care Centre №1, Oleksandr Vlasenko, noted that satisfied patients are the primary goal of developing and implementing quality assessment in healthcare facilities.

"Training at the Healthcare Quality Management School for heads of departments and practitioners of the centre provided guidance for further practical steps to improve the quality of medical services for residents, and motivates us to implement this knowledge in our daily activities," Vlasenko said.

UNDP organised the conference as part of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with the financial support of the European Union.

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

Twelve international partners support the Programme: the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

