UNDP mobilizes emergency medical supplies in Ukraine as efforts to support over one million people fleeing violence also scale up

As the crisis in Ukraine moves into its eleventh day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is working in partnership with the Government of Ukraine to procure and deliver urgently needed medicines, medical supplies and equipment, particularly to primary health centres.

“As part of the coordinated UN response, UNDP Ukraine has been working full speed to ensure supplies are in place to meet the emergency medical demands, building on long-standing partnerships with the Ministry of Health. UNDP teams are also providing equipment to test and deliver donated blood” said Dafina Gercheva, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

For many years, UNDP has had the largest presence within the UN family working in the country. It has now joined the UN system to support immediate efforts to protect and assist those most affected in the country, as well as refugees from Ukraine. Teams are mobilizing to provide emergency healthcare services, psychosocial counselling, cross-border transportation and temporary accommodation and shelter.

In Moldova, UNDP has worked with partners providing emergency shelter, to ensure those fleeing the violence also have access to much needed food and hygiene products. In refugee distribution centres, portable shower cabins and electric heaters have also been provided.

In addition to support to immediate lifesaving needs, UNDP will scale up recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine when conditions allow. These will include support to State emergency services and local authorities for appraisal and repair of critical energy, communications and other infrastructure necessary for public safety and the restoration and smooth functioning of public services.

“The people of Ukraine are enduring unimaginable suffering. This crisis will also deepen existing vulnerabilities and inequalities across the region and beyond” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

“UNDP has been working for decades in Ukraine, working in partnership with the government, civil society, and local service providers. This will be of vital importance in the coming months and we are rapidly scaling up to channel all of UNDP’s global experience, know-how and operational capacity in support of our local partners and the Ukrainian people and neighbouring countries” he said.

