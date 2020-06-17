UNDP launches online educational platform to support local governance and community development

Kyiv, June 16, 2020 – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine is launching an educational online platform called “The School of Resilient Communities” to boost the effectiveness of local governance and to promote community prosperity. The platform was developed under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, using funds provided by the European Union.

“The School of Resilient Communities” is an online platform that will help local governments grow and develop professionally to meet the needs of their communities in a timely manner. Using the platform, local government officials and proactive residents of communities will be able to gain new knowledge without leaving their homes and without exposing themselves or their loved ones to the risk of coronavirus infection.

Demand for a simple and user-friendly learning platform has existed among communities for a long time, and with the outbreak of coronavirus, the need for such a resource has grown, explains Olena Ruditch, the Programme Coordinator of the Local Governance and Decentralisation Reform Component of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

Representatives of local governments, NGOs and interested members of the public can take online courses on a range of topics, such as:

integrated systems of public service delivery in the community;

application of the Theory of Change in strategic planning of ATC development;

transparent and accountable governance in the budget process;

causes of corruption and successful practices in combating it;

establishing an effective network of educational institutions in the community;

the practice of inter-municipal cooperation;

the patient-centred approach (patient participation in healthcare delivery).

The courses, the curricula of which were developed by leading experts, are primarily focused on practical use and achieving results, and are presented in a clear and simple form. After the completion of each course, users are awarded a free certificate.

“At the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, we support and develop innovative approaches to learning, and are confident that through the series of online courses already available on our platform, communities will be able to achieve even greater success,” Ruditch said.

All courses of “The School of Resilient Communities” are available at: https://unrpp.school/

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme](https://www.ua.undp.org/content/ukraine/en/home/recovery-and-peacebuildi...) (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The programme is supported by twelve international partners: the European Union, the European Investment Bank and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

