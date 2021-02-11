UNDP and the UK Government join forces to increase local community resilience in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine [EN/UK]

The new project will improve access to high-quality healthcare, educational and administrative services for the population, with a focus on vulnerable groups.

Kyiv, 11 February 2021 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and the UK Government via the British Embassy Kyiv have partnered to bolster the resilience of communities in Kherson Oblast, helping them to access vital services and improving their trust in the government institutions that serve them.

The “Strengthening the Community Resilience in Kherson Oblast” project focuses on improving access to quality public services for the most vulnerable groups, as well as building accurate and effective communications between service providers and the population.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Dafina Gercheva says the partnership promises to ensure the people of Kherson have proper access to primary public services.

“In close cooperation with the Kherson Oblast State Administration and the British Embassy Kyiv, UNDP is working to address community needs,” Gercheva said.

“Last year, UNDP and its sister agencies stepped up to analyze the deep socio-economic challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this analysis, we’re launching a bold and urgent action. Furthermore, we shall endeavor to strengthen the capacity of local administrations to provide high-quality public services that take differences and inequalities between women and men, girls and boys into account. The new project will promote socio-economic development in general and, in particular, will contribute to COVID-19 response and recovery.”

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said that a resilient community with equal opportunities for all is built on fair access to administrative, health, and educational services.

“That’s why the UK is working closely with Kherson Oblast authorities and the UNDP to provide these services to all people, including citizens in the most remote locations,” Simmons said. “In addition, we’re focusing on training local authorities and community leaders to effectively communicate about these services, so that the population hear about the new support available to them.”

The extended partnership between UNDP and Kherson Oblast has already resulted in tangible support to the region, which in 2020 was selected as a pilot region for a new initiative, called the “Local Socio-Economic Recovery” project with the aim of counteracting the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this, UNDP provided advisory support to the region by conducting a study of the socio-economic impact of the pandemic at the oblast level; planning crisis response and recovery measures in close cooperation with Kherson Oblast State Administration; and supported local response and recovery initiatives.

Acting Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration Serhiy Kozyr said that he was proud that the oblast was a part of this new initiative.

“Thanks to this project, the citizens of Kherson Oblast will receive high-quality services without having to make long trips, thus saving their money and reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading,” he said.

“Citizens from other regions of Ukraine, including those in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, will also be able to experience the same access to a full range of public services as other Ukrainians.”

Background information:

UNDP is the leading development agency operating in Ukraine, integrating the efforts of its sister UN agencies across a variety of projects and programmes. Through forging partnerships in Ukraine with national, regional, and local governments, civil society, and the private sector, UNDP strives to support the country in its efforts to eliminate poverty, develop people’s capacity, achieve equitable results, sustain the environment, and advance democratic governance.

UNDP and the Government of Ukraine have partnered to implement initiatives and reforms in many areas to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Over the last two decades, UNDP has built strong partnerships with national, regional and local authorities throughout the country, non-governmental development organizations, and local communities. Through a permanent local presence in each Ukrainian oblast and the quality of its partnerships, UNDP has been able to introduce and promote best practices of sustainable development at the regional and local levels.

