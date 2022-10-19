UNDP and EIB equip a new air-raid shelter in Odesa [EN/UK]

New facility can provide shelter and sustenance for 500 people

Odesa, 19 October 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with the financial support of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and in partnership with the Odesa City Council, this week opened a renovated and equipped shelter in the city of Odesa. The city, which has sheltered more than 85,000 internally displaced persons from southern and eastern Ukraine, is often a target of missiles and drones.

Jean-Erik de Zagon, Head of the Resident Representation of the European Investment Bank to Ukraine, said the EIB, as the EU Bank, is working to ensure the support stays flexible to the needs of Ukrainians. “We are doing everything we can to strengthen the response to emergencies in Ukraine. EIB has already disbursed over €1.7 billion to Ukraine since 24 February to help the government meet most immediate and urgent financial needs. And we want and we will do more. I am glad that together with UNDP and thanks to our Ukraine Recovery Programme we can also contribute to security for Odesa residents and ensure unhindered access to equipped shelters in the event of an escalation.”

The city of Odesa and the surrounding territories have repeatedly become the object of shelling and airstrikes since the full-scale invasion started in February. Most of the shelters are simple and insufficient, such as building basements and underground parking lots. They often do not have additional evacuation exits, nor potable water supplies and drainage systems, are not adapted for long-term storage of food and water and are not able to protect people from bunker busters and repeated attacks.

Manal Fouani, interim UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, said one of the priorities of her agency’s comprehensive response is the protection of civilians in wartime. “Providing adequate infrastructure for civilians’ safety and security is just one protective measure,” she said. “When the city is being attacked, residents of Odesa need to seek a safe place to shelter, to save their own lives, and the lives of their families. Supporting them, and providing shelter for their safety and security, is one of our top priorities.”

The repair and rehabilitation work included installing an air ventilation system using electrostatic and carbon filtration, replacing all life support systems (electrical network, sewage and water supply), and providing furniture such as beds. The shelter can accommodate at least 500 people.

Henadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, thanked the partners: “We greatly appreciate any help we can get to build proper air raid shelters to protect our people,” he said.

The air-raid shelter was repaired and equipped within the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP), financed by the European Investment Bank. The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine provided technical assistance to the project.

Media enquiries

Yuliia Samus, Head of Communications at UNDP Ukraine; e-mail: yuliia.samus@undp.org