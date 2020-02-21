UN Ukraine statement on attack on evacuees from Wuhan

Kyiv, 21 February 2020 - The attack on the evacuated Ukrainian citizens last night in Novi Sanjary, Poltava oblast has no place in today’s Ukraine. These men and women have already undergone a traumatic period of protracted isolation and deserve to have dignity as they return to Ukraine safely.

The UN condemns the violence and calls on the Government to take all necessary steps to ensure public safety for those impacted. We stand ready to continue to support the Ukrainian Government’s measures to strengthen the preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In our fractured and divided world, health is one of the few areas which offers the opportunities for countries to work together for common cause. In past outbreaks, fear and distrust have hampered – not helped – outbreak response. This is the time for facts, not fear. This is the time for rationality, not rumors. This the time for solidarity, not stigma.

