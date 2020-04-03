The UN Resident Coordinator, Osnat Lubrani, welcomed the opportunity for a full and frank conversation with the Prime-Minister about how the UN system can best support Ukraine in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

The UN has recently launched a global call for resources to finance a comprehensive pandemic response plan, requiring $165 million through the end of 2020.

“The UN system in Ukraine has mobilized all available resources to tackle the global, complex challenges that we now face - and I’m pleased that we’ve already mobilized $27m of the necessary $165m. The pandemic is a massive challenge from a health care perspective but it is already having widespread and troubling social and economic impacts. We must work hard - and together- to mitigate these with a special focus on those most vulnerable”, - said Ms. Lubrani

During the meeting with the Prime-Minister, Ms. Lubrani emphasized that the UN is already providing critical humanitarian assistance to tackle the pandemic and will - through its resident agencies, guided by the World Health Organization - engage its global supply networks to help procure badly-needed essential protective and medical equipment.