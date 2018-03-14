14 Mar 2018

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Neal Walker - Statement on humanitarian impact of continued shelling near the Donetsk Filter Station [EN/UK]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (348.78 KB)
preview
Download PDF (409.96 KB)

(KYIV, 14 March 2018) – I am deeply concerned that water treatment workers and critical infrastructure continue to be targeted in eastern Ukraine’s armed conflict. It is unacceptable that in the last eight days, brave workers seeking to maintain the Donetsk Filter Station have been shot at on four separate occasions. Whilst I welcome the 24-hour “window of silence” obtained today, I urge that this guarantee of safety and protection maintained in the future.

The operation of the Donetsk Filter Station relies on the safe and unfettered access for the technicians, who risk their lives on a daily basis so water continues to flow to 345,000 men, women and children affected by the conflict. Yesterday, a truck was fired upon whilst making a routine delivery of water treatment chemicals vital for continued operations. On the same day, a bus carrying 30 workers was also fired upon. It was only due to good luck that no one was hurt.

It is impossible to keep critical infrastructure running without lasting guarantees for the safety and protection of the workers. Given Ukraine’s harsh winter, any interruption of water supply or inter-dependent heating systems could generate severe humanitarian consequences.

After four years of armed conflict, ordinary men, women and children continue to be disproportionately affected in eastern Ukraine. Their most basic needs, including safety and protection continue to be denied. Millions of Ukrainians, who are either trapped in active hostilities or families displaced are losing hope on the Europe’s continent.

I call on all parties to the conflict to respect civilian infrastructure and protect civilian workers. It is clear that any targeting of civilian infrastructure and intentional disruption of access to water supply or heating systems is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

End For further information, please contact:
Valijon Ranoev, OCHA Ukraine: ranoev@un.org, tel. +38 050 422-3943

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.