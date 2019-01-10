Un Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani's statement on injured water workers in eastern Ukraine

(KYIV, 10 January 2019) – I am deeply concerned that three water workers were injured today, in eastern Ukraine, as their vehicle came under fire, reportedly from a grenade launcher, while conducting their normal duties.

The latest incident brings the total number of injuries to twelve, during the last year: five workers have been injured by shooting, two by exploding shells, three from today’s grenade launcher and two on 23 October 2018 by explosions as they conducted repairs on the ‘contact line’ near Toretsk.

Today, three workers of Voda Donbasa water company were attacked while clearing snow on the small road to the First Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way, north of Kruta Balka village. One worker was badly injured and two with less serious injuries. All three were taken to Yasinuvata hospital immediately. The vehicle they used for transport was left destroyed by fire, and now blocks the road.

“Vasilivka” pumping station supplies water to 1.2 million people, in Donetsk city, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Dokuchaievsk, and other smaller settlements. Some 68 per cent live in government controlled areas. Voda Donbasa water company, which employs the injured workers delivers clean water to more than 3.5 million people in the conflict affected area. Today, the water company will bravely operate the pumping station, and the nearby Donetsk Filter Station, however everyone is in a state of shock.

Clean water is a human right and in Ukraine is needed, not only to make sure children, women and men, already affected by conflict, stay healthy, but also to operate centralized heating facilities, in the middle of winter.

No water workers were injured in 2016 and 2017, and it is highly disturbing that 12 workers have been injured between January 2018 and today. I call on all parties to the conflict to respect civilian infrastructure and to renew their commitment to protect civilian workers. Any targeting of civilian infrastructure or workers, or intentional disruption of access to water supply or heating systems is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

End

