UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani statement regarding the re-opening of the entry-exit crossing points in eastern Ukraine [EN/RU/UK]

(Kyiv, 10 June 2020). For almost three months, the entry/exit crossing points along the ‘contact line’ in eastern Ukraine have been closed in accordance with measures intended to contain the spread of COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who had regularly crossed each month before the pandemic are eager to once again visit family, support relatives in need of care, visit graves of their loved ones, or access education, healthcare and other basic services.

As COVID-19 quarantine measures are gradually being lifted across Ukraine, I encourage all relevant actors to implement a phased approach to the re-opening and operation of the entry/exit crossing points that is fully coordinated and clearly communicated to the population. With the continuing threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge all necessary precautionary measures, aligned with World Health Organization guidance, be taken to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus among the people crossing, the people working at the crossing points, and those living in nearby communities.

In this challenging time, the United Nations and humanitarian partners stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who have been impacted by the health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, as well as those also affected by years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

