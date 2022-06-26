UN Human Rights Office to release its new report on Ukraine [EN/UK]

UN Human Rights will release its new report, prepared by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), on the situation of human rights in Ukraine in the context of the armed attack by the Russian Federation that started on 24 February 2022.

Matilda Bogner, Head of Mission, will present the report at a press conference at 10:00 on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, at the Ukraine Crisis Media Centre (2 Khreshchatyk Street, (Ukrainian House), Kyiv). The press conference will be in English, with interpretation into Ukrainian and sign language.

The report details the violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law documented by HRMMU. It highlights civilian casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure and housing, killings, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment, including conflict-related sexual violence, and other human rights violations.

It looks into the impact of hostilities on people and groups in situations of vulnerability, including persons with disabilities and older persons.

The report also provides specific recommendations to the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the international community and calls for their swift implementation to improve the human rights situation in the country and protect effectively civilians.

Background: Deployed in March 2014, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine monitors, publicly reports and advocates on the human rights situation in the country with the aim of fostering access to justice and bringing perpetrators to account. In the aftermath of the Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, the Mission has been fully dedicated to monitoring how the attack has impacted on the human rights situation in Ukraine. HRMMU has relocated some of its operations due to hostilities and is now present in Uzhhorod, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk and conducts regular visits to other cities throughout the country. The Mission continues to remotely monitor the human rights situation in Crimea. Every day, human rights officers speak to victims and witnesses of human rights violations throughout the country, including those in territory controlled by Russia Armed forces and affiliated armed groups, and those from Crimea.

